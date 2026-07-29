Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in News Corporation $NWSA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245,597 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of News worth $105,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of News by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 192,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 823,989 shares of the company's stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 102,259 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in News by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 953,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,904,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in News by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,991,257 shares of the company's stock worth $182,612,000 after buying an additional 1,031,659 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of News from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of News in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded News from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised News from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.14.

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News Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of News stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.89. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. News had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

News Profile

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWSA is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company's news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron's, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world's largest consumer publishers.

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