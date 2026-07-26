Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,498,573 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 423,286 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.30% of TransUnion worth $172,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,952,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,136,903 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $783,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,003 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $585,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,932,203 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $422,936,000 after purchasing an additional 323,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,768,902 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $323,185,000 after purchasing an additional 205,449 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,530,771.84. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,251,973.76. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,155 shares of company stock worth $2,177,102. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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