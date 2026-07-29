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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. $AD

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Array Digital Infrastructure logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:AD - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,299,582 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,198 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.66% of Array Digital Infrastructure worth $106,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Array Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:AD opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59.

Array Digital Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Array Digital Infrastructure from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial cut Array Digital Infrastructure from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Array Digital Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Array Digital Infrastructure has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AD

About Array Digital Infrastructure

(Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices. In addition, the company offers various accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products; as well as offers option to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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