Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,558,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of NiSource worth $119,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NiSource alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 55,625.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $680,411,000 after buying an additional 16,836,630 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,504,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,150,818,000 after buying an additional 8,240,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,852,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 2,288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,166,313 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $137,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,764 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,503,587.48. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

NiSource Trading Down 1.9%

NI opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore set a $52.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NiSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NiSource wasn't on the list.

While NiSource currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here