Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,371 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 254,086 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.18% of Plexus worth $226,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Plexus by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, EVP Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $865,732.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,306,423.50. This trade represents a 16.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.45, for a total value of $805,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,103,683.60. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,481 shares of company stock worth $5,519,183. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $261.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.88. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $307.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $274.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.44.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Plexus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Plexus wasn't on the list.

While Plexus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here