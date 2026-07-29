Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122,443 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.22% of Vontier worth $110,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vontier by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 948 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5,897.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. Vontier Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.21 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Vontier's payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Vontier declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 25.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Vontier from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.89.

View Our Latest Report on VNT

Vontier Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Further Reading

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