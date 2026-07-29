Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 104,774 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 104,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.08% of Green Brick Partners worth $113,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,724.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc NASDAQ: GRBK is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single‐family detached homes, townhomes and multi‐family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master‐planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Green Brick Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Green Brick Partners wasn't on the list.

While Green Brick Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here