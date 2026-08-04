Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 128,417 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,922 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $39,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company's stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,684 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 1.3%

KNSA opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.49 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G Bradley Cole sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $299,092.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $950,450.96. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.38.

Read Our Latest Report on KNSA

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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