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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 15,912 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Nordson logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors increased its Nordson stake by 3.6% in the first quarter, adding 15,912 shares for a total of 453,962 shares valued at approximately $120.8 million. Institutional investors collectively own 72.11% of NDSN.
  • Nordson exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $2.86 EPS and $740.85 million in revenue, with revenue rising 8.5% year over year. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $11.30–$11.80.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with five Buy ratings and three Holds producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $311.29. Nordson also maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.82, equivalent to a 1.1% annual yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nordson.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Nordson worth $120,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $2,826,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 388,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,261,000 after purchasing an additional 135,757 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.29.

View Our Latest Report on NDSN

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $297.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.74 and a 200 day moving average of $281.74. Nordson Corporation has a twelve month low of $207.08 and a twelve month high of $307.74.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The business had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson's payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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