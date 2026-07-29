Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 169,980 Shares of V2X, Inc. $VVX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,707 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 169,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.80% of V2X worth $103,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VVX. Comerica Bank raised its stake in V2X by 79.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in V2X by 207.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in V2X during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in V2X by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VVX shares. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on V2X from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised V2X from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded V2X from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on V2X from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on V2X from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.10.

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V2X Trading Up 3.2%

VVX opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. Analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

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