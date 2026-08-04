Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 19,189 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.48% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $40,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,830 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,159,000 after buying an additional 458,195 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 48.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,850,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 932,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 59.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,452,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 911,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 468.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,057,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,435,000 after buying an additional 1,695,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LXP. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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