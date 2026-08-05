Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 222,293 Shares of Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058,944 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 222,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.50% of Green Dot worth $34,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 198,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 235.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 447,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 314,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Zacks Research downgraded Green Dot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.12.

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Green Dot Stock Performance

Green Dot stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. Green Dot Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $747.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $652.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation NYSE: GDOT is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

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