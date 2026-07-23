Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 28,602 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,719,160 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $282,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,722,559 shares of the bank's stock worth $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731,592 shares of the bank's stock valued at $276,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,806 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,513,388 shares of the bank's stock valued at $205,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,000,750 shares of the bank's stock valued at $467,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,372 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,640.40. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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