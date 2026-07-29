Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 28,958 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,336 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.82% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $107,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $11,663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,921 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 182.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 562 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $63,236.24. Following the sale, the director owned 11,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,267,762.84. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $157.00 to $153.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $156.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:SITE opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.17 and a 52 week high of $168.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $982.27 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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