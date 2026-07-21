Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 29,001 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075,229 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of AMETEK worth $444,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AME opened at $235.60 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.61 and a twelve month high of $244.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $231.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. AMETEK's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AME

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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