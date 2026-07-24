Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,291,431 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,872,677 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,291,431 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.01% of Coeur Mining worth $241,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 3.9%

CDE opened at $15.22 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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