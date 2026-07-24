Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 46,561 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671,609 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 46,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Nasdaq worth $226,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 58.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 153,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,891,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 target price on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital set a $113.00 target price on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.55 and a 12-month high of $101.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 23.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Ab Investor acquired 56,782 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,882,116.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 58,439,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,603,103.84. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $700,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 141,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,808,798.70. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Nasdaq News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nasdaq this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nasdaq posted Q2 2026 earnings of $1.07 per share, topping estimates of $0.98, while revenue came in at $2.53 billion versus expectations of $1.46 billion, driven by index and fintech growth and record Market Services performance. Article Title

Nasdaq posted Q2 2026 earnings of $1.07 per share, topping estimates of $0.98, while revenue came in at $2.53 billion versus expectations of $1.46 billion, driven by index and fintech growth and record Market Services performance. Positive Sentiment: The company said second-quarter net revenue rose 15% year over year to $1.5 billion, suggesting improving operating momentum and stronger underlying demand across its businesses. Article Title

The company said second-quarter net revenue rose 15% year over year to $1.5 billion, suggesting improving operating momentum and stronger underlying demand across its businesses. Positive Sentiment: Nasdaq also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, signaling continued capital returns to shareholders. Article Title

Nasdaq also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, signaling continued capital returns to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting the earnings call transcript and post-earnings commentary, which may provide more detail on management’s outlook, but the main market-moving catalyst is the beat-and-raise tone from the quarter. Article Title

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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