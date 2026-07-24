Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 71,888 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,029,262 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 71,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.25% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $227,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,573,073 shares of the company's stock worth $78,591,000 after buying an additional 176,463 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 319,748 shares of the company's stock worth $15,975,000 after buying an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,671,000.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of ASO opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.24%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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