Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 86,810 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,025 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $118,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 242 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $193.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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