Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 89,295 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,267,878 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.00% of Tractor Supply worth $238,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,279,046 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,214,390,000 after purchasing an additional 902,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,051,776 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,152,819,000 after buying an additional 162,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $871,855,000 after buying an additional 2,706,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $791,703,000 after buying an additional 184,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,157,047 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $758,004,000 after buying an additional 336,040 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tractor Supply

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.3%

TSCO stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. The business's 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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