Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,090,741 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.12% of BILL worth $118,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. ER Collective Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $464,588,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,914,000 after buying an additional 1,472,132 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,958,096 shares of the company's stock worth $161,335,000 after buying an additional 791,197 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in BILL by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,573,261 shares of the company's stock worth $140,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,171 shares of the company's stock worth $134,871,000 after acquiring an additional 317,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BILL and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BILL from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on BILL in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BILL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.95.

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BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,633.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. BILL's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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