Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206,587 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of Extra Space Storage worth $420,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.5%

EXR stock opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.32. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $125.71 and a 52 week high of $155.19. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,100. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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