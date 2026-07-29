Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,183 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.83% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $111,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,205,818 shares of the company's stock worth $620,032,000 after buying an additional 375,892 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,188,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,024,000 after acquiring an additional 583,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $219,462,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,872,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 944,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,495,907.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,297,803.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WH opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $69.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $400.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 74.22%. The business's revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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