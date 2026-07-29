Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068,602 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 643,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.41% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $107,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4,657.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,794 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 199,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ REYN opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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