Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,327,082 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Amphenol worth $546,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,788 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 28.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,287,679 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $162,698,000 after acquiring an additional 281,563 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $16,225,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 31.5% in the first quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 137,207 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.19 and a 12-month high of $178.52. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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