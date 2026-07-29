Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,581,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.59% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $117,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 724.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.1%

REXR opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($2.86). Rexford Industrial Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 39.22%.The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's payout ratio is presently -96.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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