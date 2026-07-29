Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Belden Inc $BDC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,849 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.65% of Belden worth $118,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 12,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39. Belden Inc has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.07. Belden had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 8.49%.The business had revenue of $696.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Belden's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden's dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Weiss Ratings raised Belden from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Fox Advisors raised Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDC

About Belden

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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