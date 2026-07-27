Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in ITT Inc. $ITT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,367 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 27,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of ITT worth $138,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,654 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $195.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. ITT's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. ITT's payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ITT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ITT from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

See Also

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