Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,816,152 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 127,005 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Fiserv worth $157,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.57.

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Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $51.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

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