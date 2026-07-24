Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 107,474 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,701,753 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.68% of New York Times worth $226,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in New York Times by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company's stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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New York Times News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: The Times continued to publish widely read breaking-news and analysis content on major market-moving topics, which can support audience engagement and subscriber demand.

The Times continued to publish widely read breaking-news and analysis content on major market-moving topics, which can support audience engagement and subscriber demand. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage ranged from politics and geopolitics to culture, sports, and lifestyle, adding to the paper’s content breadth but with no clear immediate financial impact.

Coverage ranged from politics and geopolitics to culture, sports, and lifestyle, adding to the paper’s content breadth but with no clear immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: A Reuters report said a U.S. judge will consider subpoenas issued to New York Times journalists over Trump-related reporting, creating a potential legal and reputational headwind for NYT. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on New York Times from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New York Times from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NYT

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,769,944.22. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,193,821.14. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,121 shares of company stock worth $1,310,920 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $70.19 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.93 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.New York Times's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. New York Times's payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Further Reading

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