Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 171,167 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,043 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 171,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.98% of CommVault Systems worth $33,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.47.

Read Our Latest Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $132.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.91. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $198.18.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 88.75% and a net margin of 5.62%.The firm had revenue of $314.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $112,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,413.04. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,046,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 315,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,269,119.73. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,557 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

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