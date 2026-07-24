Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 184,554 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264,888 shares of the company's stock after selling 184,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.16% of Dollar Tree worth $247,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $117.65 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.71 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.Dollar Tree's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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