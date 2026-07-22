Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 195,386 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,864 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 195,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Steel Dynamics worth $353,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,054 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $613,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,702,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,008,199 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $340,289,000 after buying an additional 72,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $332,985,000 after acquiring an additional 116,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company's stock.

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Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $233.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $288.74. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Kenneth W. Cornew sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,124,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,038,206.13. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 4,825 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,088,423.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 122,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,578,734.06. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,438,226 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. KeyCorp increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Steel Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $262.00 to $256.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Steel Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.18.

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Steel Dynamics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Steel Dynamics this week:

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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