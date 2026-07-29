Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,061 Shares of Brady Corporation $BRC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437,571 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 24,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.04% of Brady worth $116,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Brady

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.86 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,213.74. This represents a 32.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brady from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Brady from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRC

Brady Stock Performance

BRC opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.61. Brady Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Brady had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 12.93%.The firm had revenue of $435.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Brady's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Brady's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

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