Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,336 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,101 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 26,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Baidu worth $135,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Baidu from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baidu from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.33.

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Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.64 and a 52-week high of $165.30.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China's leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

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