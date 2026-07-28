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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 33,540 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Yum China logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors reduced its Yum China stake by 1.2%, selling 33,540 shares and retaining 2.67 million shares valued at approximately $130.2 million. Institutional investors collectively own 85.58% of the company.
  • Yum China reported quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share on $3.27 billion in revenue, with revenue increasing 9.7% year over year. Analysts expect full-year EPS of $2.94.
  • The stock opened at $44.70, below its 52-week high of $58.39. Despite recent analyst downgrades to “hold,” Yum China maintains a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with a $59.05 price target.
  • Interested in Yum China? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of Yum China worth $130,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $280,656,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Yum China by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,854,198 shares of the company's stock worth $374,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,957,111 shares of the company's stock worth $1,039,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,450 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,759,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,313 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 779,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 736,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. Yum China has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.10.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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