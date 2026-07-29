Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,893 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,570 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 35,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.12% of Lantheus worth $104,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.6% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lantheus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $97.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.43.

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Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of -0.06. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $111.86.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $377.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $354.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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