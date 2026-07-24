Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,706 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221,865 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Robinhood Markets worth $223,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,831,756,000 after buying an additional 1,334,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock worth $3,746,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,944,000 after acquiring an additional 356,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,202,160,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,563,750. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paula Loop sold 8,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,880. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 587,875 shares worth $62,602,915. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $101.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive on Robinhood, including KeyCorp raising its price target to $125 and maintaining an overweight rating, while Needham and other reports pointed to further upside ahead of Q2 earnings.

Several analysts turned more constructive on Robinhood, including KeyCorp raising its price target to $125 and maintaining an overweight rating, while Needham and other reports pointed to further upside ahead of Q2 earnings. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood expanded its product ecosystem with a partnership with WHOOP that gives Platinum Card holders a complimentary annual WHOOP Peak membership, supporting its premium-card strategy.

Robinhood expanded its product ecosystem with a partnership with WHOOP that gives Platinum Card holders a complimentary annual WHOOP Peak membership, supporting its premium-card strategy. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein said Robinhood’s prediction-markets business could scale meaningfully, projecting it could reach $1.7 billion by 2028 and potentially overtake crypto revenue sooner than expected.

Bernstein said Robinhood’s prediction-markets business could scale meaningfully, projecting it could reach $1.7 billion by 2028 and potentially overtake crypto revenue sooner than expected. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood is set to report second-quarter results next week, and recent earnings previews suggest investors are focused on whether the company can beat expectations and sustain momentum.

Robinhood is set to report second-quarter results next week, and recent earnings previews suggest investors are focused on whether the company can beat expectations and sustain momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s new premium card and growing Gold/Platinum membership base, including 1 million Gold cards, highlight product adoption, but these developments are not immediate catalysts by themselves.

The company’s new premium card and growing Gold/Platinum membership base, including 1 million Gold cards, highlight product adoption, but these developments are not immediate catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: HOOD is being dragged down by a broader pullback in tech stocks, which has weighed on risk assets and high-beta names like Robinhood.

HOOD is being dragged down by a broader pullback in tech stocks, which has weighed on risk assets and high-beta names like Robinhood. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest’s continued selling of Robinhood shares is adding pressure to sentiment, even though the firm’s moves do not necessarily reflect Robinhood’s fundamentals.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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