Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 651,860 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811,601 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 651,860 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Qualcomm worth $877,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.78 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Dbs Bank raised Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $221.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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