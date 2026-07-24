Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 71,734 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,509,789 shares of the bank's stock after selling 71,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.67% of KB Financial Group worth $250,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 403 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in KB Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 489 shares of the bank's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded KB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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KB Financial Group Trading Up 1.3%

KB opened at $120.44 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

Further Reading

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