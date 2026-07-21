Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,832,514 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,422,635 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Johnson & Johnson worth $3,869,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $248.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The firm's 50 day moving average is $240.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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