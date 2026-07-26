Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889,815 shares of the technology retailer's stock after selling 216,374 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.37% of Best Buy worth $185,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,255,320 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $1,623,409,000 after buying an additional 307,905 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158,839 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $613,001,000 after buying an additional 2,160,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,452,642 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $498,805,000 after acquiring an additional 160,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,080 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $316,718,000 after acquiring an additional 271,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Best Buy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,294 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $252,881,000 after acquiring an additional 605,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.0%

BBY stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Best Buy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,784 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $131,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,294. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $38,086,642.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,930,586 shares in the company, valued at $832,036,206.32. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,002,134 shares of company stock worth $77,283,527 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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