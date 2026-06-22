Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,553 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,142.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,081,689 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $71,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,159,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,832,997 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $121,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,164 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,249,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $59,751,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARWR alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARWR

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $934,328.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,623,271.75. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 226,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,021,850. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,065 shares of company stock worth $1,912,662. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $81.82 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $84.55.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The firm had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here