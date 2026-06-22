Diversified Trust Co Buys 11,506 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,861 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Rambus were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Rambus by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,434 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rambus by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,799.50. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 37,914 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $5,751,174.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 168,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,538,225.02. The trade was a 18.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,850 shares of company stock worth $11,649,796. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.43.

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Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $141.17 on Monday. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $174.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.61.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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