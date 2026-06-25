Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Reliance were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,297,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 49.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,796 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,268,000 after acquiring an additional 113,378 shares in the last quarter. ProCore Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $18,787,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,298,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE RS opened at $397.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $372.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.31 and a 52 week high of $419.83.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance from $378.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reliance from $345.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reliance from $343.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $364.50.

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Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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