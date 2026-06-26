Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,459,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 14,340 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $864.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $856.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $762.93. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $504.58 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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