Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 35,747 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,581 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,747 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock.

Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX.

Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX. Positive Sentiment: Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand.

Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Does AI Rebound and China Chip Access Shift Change The Bull Case For Lam Research (LRCX)?

Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch.

Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be a factor driving the move.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,880,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,276,366. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The company has a market cap of $438.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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