Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,180 Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,051.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company's stock.

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Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company's fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.93 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Lincoln National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lincoln National from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Craigt T. Beazer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,561.70. This represents a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

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