Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,183 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,431 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock worth $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock worth $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 622.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54,405 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,143,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,218,000 after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets.

PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases.

PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Citi Analyst Downgrades PepsiCo Stock (PEP) Despite Q2 Beat, Slashes Target by 15%

Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. PepsiCo’s $200 Billion Stability Play Is Attracting Dividend Investors

Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted.

Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage compared PepsiCo unfavorably with Coca-Cola, highlighting market-share pressure and a more difficult turnaround narrative for PEP shares.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,071,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,085. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.75 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $150.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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