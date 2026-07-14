Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,469 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock worth $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vertiv by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,531,000 after purchasing an additional 97,141 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $305.73 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $379.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.18 and a 200-day moving average of $266.43. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Glj Research upgraded Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Fox Advisors raised Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $342.24.

View Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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